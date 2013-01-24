Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

LED Professional Work Light

CBH52 hybrid aluminum LED hood lamp

LPL73X1
  • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
    -{discount-value}

    LED Professional Work Light CBH52 hybrid aluminum LED hood lamp

    LPL73X1

    See better, work better

    Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 meters. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks. See all benefits

    LED Professional Work Light CBH52 hybrid aluminum LED hood lamp

    See better, work better

    Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 meters. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks. See all benefits

    See better, work better

    Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 meters. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks. See all benefits

    LED Professional Work Light CBH52 hybrid aluminum LED hood lamp

    See better, work better

    Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 meters. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all specialized-light

      See better, work better

      Corded and cordless hybrid LED bonnet lamp

      • 32 high-quality LUXEON LEDs
      • Dual mode: cable and battery
      • 1,200 lm and 120° beam radius
      • Extends up to 2.08 meters

      32 top-quality LUXEON LEDs

      The Philips CBH52 hybrid professional bonnet lamp features 32 powerful Lumileds LUXEON LEDs, providing an intense white light and a bright wide beam in all conditions. Designed to give you clear vision as you work, its natural white light of up to 5500 Kelvin is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.

      Three light-output options

      The Philips CBH52 offers three useful power modes. Boost mode gives you a powerful 1,200 lumens of light, helping you spot even the smallest of details. The balanced mode of 900 lumens allows you to see everything and work comfortably for hours at a time. And if you're using the lamp while unplugged for an extended period, you can select the eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 500-lumens output you will still enjoy high-quality bright light for up to 5 long hours.

      Telescopic extendable mount

      The Philips CBH52 is equipped with two integrated telescopic hooks which are extendable on both sides and can be rotated through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet with no worries about scratched paintwork.

      Sliding light module

      Thanks to the Philips CBH52 unique design, you can slide the lighting module along the mount to the area you want to illuminate. No need to change the lamp angle when repositioning the module.

      Extendable for all vehicles

      The Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp has a mount that stretches from 1.1 to 2.08 meters, enabling it to be used in a wide variety of locations. Whether under the hood, roof or rear hatch of any car, van or truck, this lamp has the flexibility you need.

      120°-wide beam angle

      See more with the Philips CBH52's exceptional 120°-wide beam angle. The broad beam of bright light is distributed evenly across the illuminated area, giving you the optimum overview and lighting every detail with pinpoint precision.

      5 meters of robust cable

      For extended periods of use, the Philips CBH52 is equipped with a long, robust 5-metre cable (100-240 V), providing continuous lighting as you work. Just like the lamp itself, the cable is built to survive tough workshop environments and withstand chemicals such as hydrocarbons.

      Long-life cordless battery

      Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the cable from the Philips CBH52. The long-life battery provides you with up to 9 hours of continuous cordless use in Eco mode (500 lumens).

      Robust aluminum housing

      Complying with international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust aluminum housing of the Philips CBH52 is designed to withstand tough working environments. Because we know even the most careful workers sometimes drop their tools.

      Battery-status indicator

      See when the battery needs charging. The Philips CBH52 features a battery-status indicator showing how long the work lamp can function before the battery runs down completely. Never again run out of power in the middle of a job. The indicator also displays the time remaining until the battery is fully charged.

      Water- and dust-protected

      Philips CBH52 conforms to IP54 international splash and dust resistance rating. Built to rigorous manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your lamp is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL73X1
        Ordering code
        00521231

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        5200  mAh
        Wattage
        10  W
        Voltage
        3.6 (Battery)  V
        Battery run time (eco)
        up to 4h/ 900 lm and 5h/500 lm
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Charging cable type
        Cable and adaptor
        Plug type
        8.4V 2A output
        Battery charging time
        3.2 hours
        Power Source
        3.6V, 5200mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        up to 3h/1200 lm

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        5800  K
        Light intensity (pointer)
        N/A
        Light output (pointer)
        NA
        Light intensity (boost)
        1100 lux at 0.5m
        Light intensity (eco)
        850 lux and 550 lux at 0.5m,
        LED lifetime
        >10000 hours
        Beam angle
        120°
        Light output (eco)
        900 lumens and 500 lumens
        Light output
        1200 lumens
        Beam angle (pointer)
        N/A

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1677  g
        Height
        28.5  cm
        Length
        119  cm
        Width
        25  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018005212
        EAN3
        8719018005229

      • Packed product information

        Cable length
        5  m
        Diameter
        NA  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        940  g
        Weight with cable
        1355  g
        Weight without cable
        940  g
        Size
        Standard
        Height
        11.8cm
        Length
        116 (folded), 208(extended)
        Width
        6cm
        Weight without batteries
        NA

      • Product description

        Hook
        rotable, 2-sides retractable
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        No
        Materials & finishing
        Aluminum plate
        Number of LED's
        32 LUXEON LEDs
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Headband
        N/A
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Range
        CBH
        Pointing light
        NA
        UV leak detector
        No

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Bonnet work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products