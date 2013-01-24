Home
RCH5S

Compact dimmable pocket lamp

LPL62X1
  Small but powerful dimmable LED light
    Small but powerful dimmable LED light

    Fitted with high-quality LEDs, Philips RCH5S is a pocket-sized cordless work lamp, providing bright light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light between 300 and 30 lumen. And it’s highly resistant to water and impacts. See all benefits

      Small but powerful dimmable LED light

      Compact design for quick inspection jobs

      • 300 lumen / 3 W
      • Shock and water resistant
      • Battery life: 1.5h (dim: 12h)
      • High quality Lumileds LED

      High quality LEDs light up to 300 lumen

      Equipped with high-quality LEDs, the Philips RCH5S provides bright light and a useful dimming feature. Boost mode gives you a powerful 300 lumen wide beam of light, so you’re able to see every little detail. And if you’re using the lamp for a long time while unplugged, you can dim the light to preserve battery life. At a reduced 30 lumen output you’ll still get high quality light for up to 12 hours. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.

      Smart dimming to adjust light between 300 and 30 lumen

      Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips RCH5S lets you easily adjust the light output between 300 lumen down to 30 lumen. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare, or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you’re continuing a similar job, you’ll start with just the right amount of light.

      Powerful 120 lumen LED spot light

      The RCH5S is equipped with a powerful spotlight to help you illuminate those hard to see places. Providing up to 120 lumen of bright white light, you’ll be able to spot even the smallest of details as you work.

      120° wide beam angle illuminates a large work area

      The Philips RCH5S provides a 120° wide beam angle, perfect for illuminating the entire work area in front of you. With the bright light evenly spread over a large area, you can easily see what you’re doing.

      Advanced battery with long life

      The RCH5S rechargeable LED inspection lamp features advanced battery technology. In eco mode, the battery will last for up to 12 hours, significantly longer than comparable models on the market. And you’ll get a full charge in less than 2.5 hours. So this is an LED inspection lamp that will keep working for a long time, and be ready to use quickly.

      Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

      Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips RCH5S inspection lamps have a battery life indicator on the front. This tells you how long you’ve got before you’ll need to recharge the battery.

      Feel confident with a lamp that is almost unbreakable

      The Philips RCH5S is a rubber-coated workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it’s easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust RCH5S easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.

      Water resistant against splashes and immersion

      As you may use Philips RCH5S inspection lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low pressure jets of water, such as rain.

      Docking station for efficient charging of the battery

      Included with your Philips RCH5S is a convenient docking station. Not only does this charge your battery efficiently (faster than most USB connections), it’s also compatible with the RCH25, so you can use one charging dock for multiple lamps, saving space in your workshop.

      Compact design to easily slip into your pocket.

      The unique compact design of the RCH5S LED inspection lamp means you can use it for a wide range needs. Similar in size to a deck of cards, you can easily slip this light into your pocket.

      Useful 180° pivoting lamp to direct light beam

      Thanks to the 180° pivoting lamp on its base, you can easily adjust the direction of the light beam, depending on your needs.

      Strong built-in magnets allow hands-free use

      Sometimes you need both hands to get the job done. With a strong built-in magnet on the base, and another on the lamp's rear side, you can easily attach the device to any nearby metal service. Together with the 180° pivoting lamp, this gives you great flexibility while you work.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL62X1
        Ordering code
        5163931

      • Electrical characteristics

        Power source
        docking station
        Wattage
        3  W
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Plug type
        Micro USB
        Battery capacity
        1200  mAh
        Battery charging time
        around 2.5 hours
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 1.5 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 12 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Power Source
        Lithium Polymer PL 703450

      • Light characteristics

        Light output
        • 300 lumens
        • 300/30 Lumen
        Beam angle
        120°  degree
        Beam angle (pointer)
        60°
        LED lifetime
        10000  hrs
        Light intensity (boost)
        500 lux at 0.5m
        Light intensity (eco)
        50 lux at 0.5m
        Light intensity (Pointer)
        550 lux at 0.5m
        Light output (eco)
        30 lumens
        Light output (pointer)
        120 lumens
        Color temperature
        6000  K

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2960  g
        Height
        21.5  cm
        Length [cm]
        33 cm
        Width [cm]
        17 cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018051639
        EAN3
        8719018051646

      • Packed product information

        Height
        15  cm
        Length
        10.2  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        460  g
        Width
        9.7  cm
        Size
        Standard
        Cable length
        120 cm
        Diameter
        N/A
        Weight without batteries
        N/A
        Weight without cable
        N/A
        Weight with cable
        N/A

      • Product description

        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK09
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP68
        Technology
        LED
        Hands free options
        • 360° retractable hooks
        • strong magnet
        Headband
        N/A
        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        ABS with rubber
        Number of LEDs
        4+1
        Operating temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Orientable light
        180° pivoting base
        Pointing light
        N/A
        Range
        RCH
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        UV leak detector
        No

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rechargebale work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

