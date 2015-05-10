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  • Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth

    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6711/09

    Whiter, healthier teeth

    Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush HX6711/02 is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.

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    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all HealthyWhite

    Whiter, healthier teeth

    The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

    • 2 modes
    • 1 brush head
    Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Glacier Green

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 HealthyWhite
      Brush heads
      1 ProResults standard
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 90% of stains*
      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth up to 2 shades

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Clean & White
      2 min Clean + 30 sec White

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
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