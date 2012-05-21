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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

HTS9520 5.1 Home theater

HTS9520/12

3

| (2) Reviews

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360Sound fills your room with sound from all angles

360Sound fills your room with sound from all angles

Vastly different from a conventional 5.1 home theater, 360Sound is uniquely designed with three drivers in each satellite speaker – a front one, and two side firing ones which are angled to project immersive sound around you. In addition to the principle of dipoles, Philips uses a proprietary algorithm to further enhance the embracing sound effect. Built with premium acoustic components like soft dome tweeters, Neodymium magnets and Class D digital amplifiers, 360Sound delivers exceptional sound from all angles – giving you a true cinema experience in your own home.

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

Philips Net TV with Wi-Fi for online services on your TV

Philips Net TV with Wi-Fi for online services on your TV

Experience a rich selection of online services with Net TV. Enjoy movies, pictures, infotainment and other online content directly on your TV whenever you like. Simply connect your home theater directly to your home network through the ethernet connection, and navigate and select what you want to watch with the remote control. The Philips menu gives you access to popular Net TV services fitted for your TV screen. Additionally, with the DLNA certified PC network you can watch videos or access pictures stored on your computer using your remote control.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

21/05/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome sound and picture quality. True cinema experience!

The picture quality is second to none. I have compared to similar set ups from different manufacturers my friends have used, and the HTS9520/12 seems to be a lot sharper. The real ace is the sound quality, the multi driver sattelite speakers work really well, and truly lives up to the "360sound" moniker. Overall, this is the closest I've ever got to a true cinema experience in my living room. I thoroughly recomend the kit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre

28/06/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Poor quality

After a year it stopped producing some dvd discs. After three years, it stopped working at all. To expensive for the quality. No value for money.

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre

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