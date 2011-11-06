2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3100/98
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
Wide spectrum speaker covers the entire audible audio frequency in order to capture and reproduce a more realistic sound. As there is one driver reproducing the entire audio range, this results in minimum phase distortion or time distortion to affect the audio quality.
The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
tangman
06/11/2011
United Kingdom
It's Great!
I find the the home theatre system very easy to use. I haven't had any problems with it. A great product.
This review was made for HTS3100 DVD home theatre system
This review was made for HTS3100 DVD home theatre system
ecksox
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
This product has very good features at a reasonable price
After a small problem which was fixed with a simple phone call,I am very pleased with this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3100 DVD home theatre system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3100 DVD home theatre system