ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

HTD5570 5.1 Home theater

HTD5570/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits
Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

-

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

20/06/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Excellent

Excellent product, will recommend to anyone blindly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD5570 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD5570 5.1 Home theater

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.