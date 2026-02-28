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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

HTD3570 5.1 Home theater

HTD3570/98

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Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

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