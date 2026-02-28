2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7920/90
3 pizzas in 3 minutes
This Philips Kitchen Machine is the next evolution of our heritage in mixing appliances. With an elegant design that fits your modern kitchen and robust 300W motor that makes easy work of heavy mixing needs.
300 W
Variable speed
3 beaters
4 L Metal bowl
3 metal bowl tools for kneading, mixing, whipping all kinds of ingredients.
Slow speed for smooth kneading, high speed for efficient whisking
Pouring shield to prevent ingredients from splashing out of the bowl.
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