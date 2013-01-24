Home
Viva Collection

Kitchen Machine

HR7920/90
    This Philips Kitchen Machine is the next evolution of our heritage in mixing appliances. With an elegant design that fits your modern kitchen and robust 300W motor that makes easy work of heavy mixing needs. See all benefits

    This Philips Kitchen Machine is the next evolution of our heritage in mixing appliances. With an elegant design that fits your modern kitchen and robust 300W motor that makes easy work of heavy mixing needs. See all benefits

      Powerful 300W motor, planetary mixing action

      • 300 W
      • Variable speed
      • 3 beaters
      • 4 L Metal bowl
      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Metal kneading hook
        Yes
        Whisk
        Yes
        Flat beater
        Yes
        Metal bowl
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Housing material
        ABS
        Material bowl
        Stainless steel
        Material bowl tools
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        Multiple

