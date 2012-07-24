2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7774/30
Effortless excellence
This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.
1000 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
3.4 L bowl
The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.
With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.
With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.
4.0
of 5
11
Reviews
tanja
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
this product is great
ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
HAMID
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
this product is great
ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
yakir26
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
kitchen stallion
a real power horse. It cuts and grates. you name it. Sometimes even more than it should. it's literally a kitchen aid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor