This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. See all benefits
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans
A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.
The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.
Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.
Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favorite food and click it on the disc holder.
Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
Accessories
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design
Finishing
Service
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions