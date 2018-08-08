2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7761/01
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes.
750 W
Compact 3 in 1 setup
2.1 L bowl
Accessories for + 28 functions
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans
3.8
of 5
28
Reviews
Zara
08/08/2018
United Kingdom
Working perfectly fine
I have been using this food processor for 5 years now. It's working absolutely fine. No problem at all.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
VAR2017UK
14/01/2018
United Kingdom
Multi purpose product
I use this product for preparing vegetables for cooking and preparing smoothies from different vegetables and fruits. I love the easiness of using this product. Multiple blades and can use as a chopper at times. My kitchen survival product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
Rosie0404
11/11/2016
United Kingdom
Great food processor!
I am loving it! It is easy to use, great design, sturdy and works really well...as expected. The only 2 issues I have is that there are other discs which don't come in the box but is mentioned in some sites as if they are included. Also, the manual is very disappointing. Come on Philips! You can do better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor