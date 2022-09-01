Search terms

7000 Series

High speed blender

HR3760/00
    Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

    With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture and NutriU app helping uncover new possibilities. So from smoothies and soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy. See all benefits

      Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

      • ProBlend Ultra technology
      • NutriU app
      • Quick Select Programs
      ProBlend Ultra Technology

      ProBlend Ultra Technology

      ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.

      Large jar capacity for the family

      Large jar capacity for the family

      2L glass jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so theres enough for all the family.

      Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

      Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

      Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.

      Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

      Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

      Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.

      Expand your recipe repertoire with NutriU app

      Expand your recipe repertoire with NutriU app

      Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

      Dishwasher safe parts

      Dishwasher safe parts

      All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.

      ProBlend Ultra Motor

      The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.

      ProBlend Ultra Blades

      The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.

      ProBlend Ultra Jar

      The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Effective capacity
        1.8  L
        Max Jar Capacity
        2 l

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Number of speed settings
        12
        Pulse
        Yes

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Metallic and black

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        216 x 167 x 442  mm
        Weight of product
        4.58  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        > 98% recycled paper

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

      • Technical Specification

        Power
        1500W

      • General specifications

        Quick Select Programs
        6
        Quick Cleaning function
        Yes

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Metal
        Jar material
        Glass

