Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Avance Collection

Blender

HR3652/00
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • 50% finer blending* 50% finer blending* 50% finer blending*
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Blender

    HR3652/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    50% finer blending*

    With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avance Collection Blender

    50% finer blending*

    With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits

    50% finer blending*

    With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avance Collection Blender

    50% finer blending*

    With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all blender

      50% finer blending*

      Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit & veg*

      • 1400 W
      • ProBlend 6 3D
      • 2 L glass jar
      Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

      Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

      Finer blending of fruits and vegetables, thanks to our 1400W motor.

      Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

      Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

      We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended – so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

      Up to 35000rpm

      Up to 35000rpm

      35000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies

      Large glass jar for smoothies you can share

      Large glass jar for smoothies you can share

      The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

      Manual mode with variable speeds

      Manual mode with variable speeds

      From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our variable manual speed options.

      Smoothies preset program

      Smoothies preset program

      Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.

      Dishwasher safe blender jar

      Dishwasher safe blender jar

      All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe - except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.

      Detachable blades for easy rinsing

      Detachable blades for easy rinsing

      To clean the blender blades, simply detach them from the blender jar and rinse. However, the blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, to preserve their sharpness.

      2-year worldwide warranty

      2-year worldwide warranty

      You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • LED display
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        • Power-on light

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Power
        1400  W
        RPM blender (max)
        35000  rpm
        Voltage
        200-230  V

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Metal

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195
          • Test conducted by independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on 4 weeks home placement test in Germany and Korea