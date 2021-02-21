2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh juice without the noise
This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.
Direct flow
metal sieve
Drip stop
Dust cover
When lifted, the drip-stop will prevent the citrus press from dripping on the counter top. The drip-stop is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
The Swan
21/02/2021
United Kingdom
The best citrus press I have ever seen or used
I bought the earlier version - almost identical - 16 years ago, it gets heavy use, and it still works perfectly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Citrus press