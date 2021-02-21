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All series

  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise
  • Fresh juice without the noise

Discontinued

Avance CollectionCitrus press

HR2752/91

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Fresh juice without the noise

This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

See all benefits

Most silent citrus press

Fresh juice without the noise

  • Direct flow

  • metal sieve

  • Drip stop

  • Dust cover

Powerful 85 Watt motor

Powerful 85 Watt motor

Ultra silent motor

Stops the dripping

Stops the dripping

When lifted, the drip-stop will prevent the citrus press from dripping on the counter top. The drip-stop is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

21/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best citrus press I have ever seen or used

I bought the earlier version - almost identical - 16 years ago, it gets heavy use, and it still works perfectly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Citrus press

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