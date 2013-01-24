Home
Citrus press

HR2744/80
    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      You choose smooth or pulpy juice

      • 0.6 L
      • 25 W
      • Pulp selector
      • Auto reverse
      Pulp selector

      Pulp selector

      For smooth or pulpy juice.

      600 ml juice jug

      600 ml juice jug

      Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        25 W
        Capacity jug
        0,6 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Pulp selector
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material jug
        SAN
        Material excl. jug
        PP
        Color(s)
        Bright white with orange accents

