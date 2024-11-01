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  • Freshly squeezed juice easily Freshly squeezed juice easily Freshly squeezed juice easily

    Daily Collection Citrus press

    HR2738/00

    Freshly squeezed juice easily

    With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Citrus press

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    See all Citrus Juicer

    Freshly squeezed juice easily

    Dishwasher safe, compact design

    • 0.5 L
    • 25 W
    • Auto reverse
    • Cord storage
    Included 500 ml Juice jug

    Included 500 ml Juice jug

    500 ml juice jug providing great capacity for juice making

    no dripping with new spout design

    no dripping with new spout design

    no dripping with new spout design

    Integrated power cord storage

    Integrated power cord storage

    Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing.

    Compact design needs minimal space to store

    Compact design needs minimal space to store

    Thanks to its compact design, the juicer fits nicely on your kitchen counter. Shall you need to store it, it occupies minimal space.

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Secondary Material
      Plastic
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      Citrus press
      Product Type
      Citrus press juicer
      Number of servings
      2
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      manually squeeze juice
      Cord length
      0.8
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      No
      Timer
      No
      Technology
      Auto reverse
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Plastic PP
      Blade Material
      Plastic PP
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      No
      Blades detachable
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 72 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      25
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      User manual
      Included Accessories 2
      Warranty card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      14.5
      Product Width
      19.7
      Product Height
      16.4
      Product Weight
      0.535
      Package Length
      18
      Package Width
      18
      Package Height
      17.5
      Package Weight
      0.72

    • Durability

      Case
      >75% recycled content
      User Manual
      90% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Bosnia and Herzegovina

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