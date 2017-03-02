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2 year warranty

  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCitrus press

HR2737/70

4.4

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Freshly squeezed juice easily

With this Philips citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design the citrus press can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.

See all benefits

Dishwasher safe, compact citrus press

Freshly squeezed juice easily

  • 0.4 L

  • 25 W

  • Auto reverse

  • Cord storage

Cord storage

Cord storage

Small and compact design

Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

02/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Iconic

One of the best designed gadgets of all time. Had this for years. Still going strong. Easy to use and clean. No brainer - look nowhere else.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press

22/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simple & Functional

I have a couple of these; one a newer model with more parts, but the original here is preferred. Functional simplicity at its finest.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press

05/01/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product - great service

We had a very old Phillips Juice Squeezer, made in Austria,- must be early 80's or so- The filter finally broke. Great to find a product that simply does what it says on the tin and a great buying expertience. Thanks a lot!

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press

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