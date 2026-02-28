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2 year warranty

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  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMeat mincer

HR2728/41

High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.

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Superior motor design for up to 2.9 kg/min mincing

High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

  • 600 W nominal, 2000 W blocked

  • 2.9kg/min

  • 4 drums

Mincing capacity up to 2.9 kgs in 1 minute

Mincing capacity up to 2.9 kgs in 1 minute

Additional hopper with 4 vegetable drums

Additional hopper with 4 vegetable drums

Grating (course), grating (fine), slicing and shape cutting drums included.

Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.

Technical Specifications

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