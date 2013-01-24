Home
Viva Collection

Meat mincer

HR2728/41
  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
    Viva Collection Meat mincer

    HR2728/41
    High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

    This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool. See all benefits

      High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

      Superior motor design for up to 2.9 kg/min mincing

      • 600 W nominal, 2000 W blocked
      • 2.9kg/min
      • 4 drums
      Additional hopper with 4 vegetable drums

      Grating (course), grating (fine), slicing and shape cutting drums included.

      Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

      The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.

      Practical accessory storage included

      The accessory storage keeps all your Philips meat mincer accessories easily at hand.

      Mincing capacity up to 2.9 kgs in 1 minute

      Kebbe maker included

      Cookie making accessory

      Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5mm and 8mm).

      Meat tray with dust cover

      Metal meat tray

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Stainless steel screen
        5mm (medium); 8mm (coarse)
        Knife
        yes
        Kebbe maker
        yes
        Sausage horn
        12mm diameter; 22mm diameter
        Accessory storage tray
        yes
        Meat tray
        metal
        Meat tray dust cover
        yes
        Vegetable hopper
        suited for included 4 drums
        Drum for shape cutting
        yes
        Drum for grating (coarse)
        Yes
        Drum for grating (fine)
        yes
        Drum for slicing
        yes
        Cookie accessory
        yes
        Cleaning tool
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Star white

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Speeds
        1+ Reverse
        Blocked power
        2000  W
        Nominal power
        600  W

