2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2728/41
High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.
600 W nominal, 2000 W blocked
2.9kg/min
4 drums
Grating (course), grating (fine), slicing and shape cutting drums included.
The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.
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