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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender

Discontinued

Avance CollectionBlender

HR2195/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Best blending, leaves no bits

The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 900W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

See all benefits

ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

Best blending, leaves no bits

  • 900 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with spatula

  • ProBlend 6

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

Easy cleaning with detachable blade

Easy cleaning with detachable blade

Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit

Programmed ice crushing function

Programmed ice crushing function

Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily with the touch of a button

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Unbelievably Great!

Looking for a way to easily make healthy drinks, smoothies and soups I bought this amazingly robust blender. It replaces my older blender and the powerful motor really handles anything. I am well impressed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2195/01 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2195/01 Blender

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Disclaimers

  1. Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094