2 year warranty
Discontinued
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 900W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.
900 W
2 L glass jar
with spatula
ProBlend 6
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit
Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily with the touch of a button
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
PETEALEX
06/01/2017
United Kingdom
Unbelievably Great!
Looking for a way to easily make healthy drinks, smoothies and soups I bought this amazingly robust blender. It replaces my older blender and the powerful motor really handles anything. I am well impressed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2195/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2195/01 Blender
Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094