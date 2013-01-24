Home
Pure Essentials Collection Blender

HR2084/90
    Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar.

      You choose how smooth you want your smoothie

      • 650W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with filter
      • Variable speed and pulse
      Variable speed control

      Variable speed control

      Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

      Ice crush button

      Ice crush button

      Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

      Filter for clear juice

      Filter for clear juice

      Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Powerful 650 Watt motor

      Powerful 650 Watt motor

      Pulse function

      Special smoothie function

      With the special smoothie function the blender will prepare the perfect smoothies.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        650 W
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity blender jar
        2 L

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        Variable and pulse
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Filter
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        Glass
        Material knife
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Black
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic

