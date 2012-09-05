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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender HR2084/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender HR2084/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender HR2084/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender HR2084/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender HR2084/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender HR2084/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender HR2084/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender HR2084/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Blender

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionBlender

HR2084/90

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Have it your way, exactly your way

Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar.

See all benefits

You choose how smooth you want your smoothie

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • 650W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with filter

  • Variable speed and pulse

Variable speed control

Variable speed control

Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

Ice crush button

Ice crush button

Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

Long-lasting serrated blades

Long-lasting serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

I looked everywhere for a good quality blender that didn't cost the earth but performed well for everyday use in the home. This one does the job brilliantly and hopefully it will last as long as my previous blender which was 25 years old!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender

25/01/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent blender

This blender is superbly simple to use and very efficient. The base is solid and secure, and the glass jug, although heavy, is easy to fit onto the base. The size of the jug is ideal for making family-size soups, brilliant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender

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