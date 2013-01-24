Home
Blender

HR2061/02
    Fresh variety every day

    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Fresh variety every day

      Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

      • 600W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • with mill
      • 5 speed and pulse
      Mill

      Mill

      Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

      Ice crush button

      Ice crush button

      Crush ice with this simple push button.

      Break-resistant jar

      Break-resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      5 speeds and pulse

      This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      600 Watt

      Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity blender jar
        2 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        5 and pulse
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White with yellow and metallic accents
        Material housing
        PP

