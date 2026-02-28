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2 year warranty

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  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like
  • Fresh juice with the fiber you like

Discontinued

Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1925/21

1 award

Fresh juice with the fiber you like

FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fiber.

See all benefits

Choose up to 50% extra fiber

Fresh juice with the fiber you like

  • QuickClean

  • 1200W

  • XXL feeding tube

  • Citrus press

Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicer sessions keeping your counter top spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.

Easy to clean sieve

Easy to clean sieve

Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean up away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.

Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

Technical Specifications

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