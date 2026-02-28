ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Juicer HR1916/70
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Juicer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Juicer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Juicer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Juicer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Juicer HR1916/70
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Juicer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Juicer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Juicer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1916/70

1 award

Delicious juice made easy

This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container.

See all benefits

QuickClean in 1 minute

Delicious juice made easy

  • QuickClean

  • 900W

  • XXL feeding tube

Easy to clean sieve

Easy to clean sieve

Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean up away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.

Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

Pulp naturally falls into one container

Pulp naturally falls into one container

Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_AWARD-612372

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.