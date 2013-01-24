Home
Viva Collection Juicer

HR1863/00
    -{discount-value}

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary "QUICKClean" technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day!

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Up to 2L of juice in one go & clean up within 1min

      • QuickClean
      • 2L, XL tube
      • 700W
      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

      Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

      Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.

      Juice up to 2L in one go

      Juice up to 2L in one go

      You can make up to 2L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

      XL feeding tube (75mm)

      XL feeding tube (75mm)

      The 75 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Feeding tube diameter
        75 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700 W
        Capacity jug
        0.8 L
        Capacity pulp container
        1.2 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1 m

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Aluminium
        Material jug
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Quickclean
        Number of speed settings
        1

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jug

