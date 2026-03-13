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Daily Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
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HR1605/00
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Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Hand blender - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1605/00 - English (US)
All (11)
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should