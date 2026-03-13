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2 year warranty

Stand mixers

Discontinued

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Stand mixers

HR1566/04

Stand mixers

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun & easy. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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