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2 year warranty
Stand mixers
Discontinued
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HR1566/04
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User Manual Philips
The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun & easy. - English (US)
All (2)
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips mixer accessory?
How to clean my Philips mixer
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
I cannot insert the beaters/dough hooks in my Philips Mixer