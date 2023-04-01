HR0722/00
Make delicious sausages, kebabs or meatballs
Make homemade minced meat with the mincer attachment for the Kitchen Machine 7000 series. With stainless steel blades and the powerful kitchen machine motor, fine fast results are guaranteed. Mince 1kg of meat in less than 2 minutes.*See all benefits
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Allows you to mince 1kg of meat in less than 2 minutes*
Fine (5 mm) and coarse (8 mm) grinding discs to create the perfect texture of your ingredients, whatever you are preparing.
To prepare homemade sausage with the right consistency and shape.
The stainless steel blades, sausage stuffers, feeding tray and pusher are all dishwasher safe and allow for easy clean up after you are done.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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