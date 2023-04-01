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  • Make smoothies & sauces to your desired texture Make smoothies & sauces to your desired texture Make smoothies & sauces to your desired texture

    Kitchen Machine Accessory Blender jar accessory

    HR0721/00

    Make smoothies & sauces to your desired texture

    Complement your bakes with soups or sauces with the 1.5L blender jar accessory for your Kitchen Machine 7000 series. Make perfectly textured blends in under a minute thanks to the powerful 1000W motor and ProBlend technology.

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    Kitchen Machine Accessory Blender jar accessory

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    See all Kitchen Machine

    Make smoothies & sauces to your desired texture

    Thanks to ProBlend technology

    • 1.5L
    • Glass jar
    • ProBlend technology
    • Dishwasher safe
    Large 1.5L jar

    Large 1.5L jar

    The 1.5L jar capacity achieves superior blending results for small and bigger portions to fit all your needs.

    Sturdy glass jar

    Made with sturdy glass, the blender jar can tackle both hot and cold ingredients for optimal texture.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Glass
      Product type
      Kitchen Machine - Blender accessory
      Interface
      N/A
      Cord length
      N/A
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Jar material
      Glass
      Blade Material
      Stainless Steel
      Pulse function
      No
      Blades detachable
      No
      Warranty
      Yes
      EU declaration of conformity
      N/A

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000W
      Voltage
      220V
      Battery Product
      N/A

    • Safety feature

      Automatic blade stop
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      204mm
      Product Width
      324mm
      Product Height
      236mm
      Product Weight
      2,1kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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