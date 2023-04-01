Kitchen Machine Accessory Blender jar accessory
Make smoothies & sauces to your desired texture
Complement your bakes with soups or sauces with the 1.5L blender jar accessory for your Kitchen Machine 7000 series. Make perfectly textured blends in under a minute thanks to the powerful 1000W motor and ProBlend technology.
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Kitchen Machine Accessory Blender jar accessory
Make smoothies & sauces to your desired texture Thanks to ProBlend technology 1.5L Glass jar ProBlend technology Dishwasher safe Large 1.5L jar
The 1.5L jar capacity achieves superior blending results for small and bigger portions to fit all your needs.
Sturdy glass jar
Made with sturdy glass, the blender jar can tackle both hot and cold ingredients for optimal texture.
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General Specification
Primary Material
Glass Product type
Kitchen Machine - Blender accessory Interface
N/A Cord length
N/A Dishwasher safe parts
Yes Jar material
Glass Blade Material
Stainless Steel Pulse function
No Blades detachable
No Warranty
Yes EU declaration of conformity
N/A
Technical Specifications
Power
1000W Voltage
220V Battery Product
N/A
Safety feature
Automatic blade stop
No
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
204mm Product Width
324mm Product Height
236mm Product Weight
2,1kg
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
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