shaving heads

HQ2/11
    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

      Renew for better results

      Sharp & Close

      • Lift & Cut
      • 3 heads

      Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

      Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        1

