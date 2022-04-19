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2 year warranty
HP8297/00 Straightener
Discontinued
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HP8297/00
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User Manual
All (5)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
Is it normal for my Philips hair straightener to make a sizzling sound?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam