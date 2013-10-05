2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximizes hygiene. Cordless & rechargeable, for a comfortable use wherever you want. Includes a sensitive area cap.
SkinCare system
Cordless
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
4.4
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
zaps
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Sandie71
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Roseyjo83
31/10/2012
United Kingdom
Great, quiet product
Id heard good things about this product from my girlfriends and i wasnt disappointed. This epilator is much quieter than others I've used. I have fairly sensitive skin but this was less painful than I expected and left my legs feeling great. It seems to keep its charge pretty well too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator