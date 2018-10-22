2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
Black, 1425W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
4.7
of 5
19
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Phil23lfc
22/10/2018
United Kingdom
This fryer is so easy to use
Really simple to use. It's easy to clean. Also it smart to look at. The food is always good to eat,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Fazi
31/05/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product, stylish and compact
Wish we had bought one a long time ago. Spent a while researching different fryers and was persuaded to opt for the Phillips Airfryer. We are very pleased with it and would recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
MunchKim
10/07/2017
United Kingdom
A little oven on the side
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was first interested in this as a healthier way of still enjoying chips and other fried foods and it does a good job of cooking them. They come out crisp and taste really good. It has come with another advantage that I found by searching online for other things to cook in it and that is for 'oven' cooking on really hot days without adding much to the heat of the house as the big oven does. The main flaw I can find in this product is the size of the cooking space but that can be got around by cooking more than once or making portions smaller which is actually another health benefit on top of the less oil to fry!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries
measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness