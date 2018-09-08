2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9621/41
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
Cashmere grey, 1425W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
lee12334
08/09/2018
United Kingdom
Chiptastic
I'm a big guy!! and I love chips. This machine cooks the food I love perfectly, it's also healthier and cheaper than the chip shop! Fantastic product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Gin10
02/09/2018
United Kingdom
Love cooking with this!
I am excited to cook with this-not just to "fry" food without fat,I have baked cakes,puddings and meals in it-and I have so many more recipes to try! It is so much quicker than the oven,more economical and does a great job!Looks good in the kitchen-small,compact and light. easy to use-just plug it in!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Bob23
23/08/2018
United Kingdom
Very easy to keep clean
Great product and very easy to keep clean. This is facilitated by the fact the handle and the mesh is detachable from the basket.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries
measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness