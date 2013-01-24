Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food. See all benefits
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
The new Airfryer has been designed with compactness in mind (20% smaller) while still enabling to cook large amount of food (800 gr). With its reduced size it blends in perfectly onto the kitchen counter-top and serves delicious meals for the whole family. Its thoughtful size enables every day usage and a world of possibilities.
Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.
The unique TurboStar technology swirls hot air continuously through the whole cooking chamber, resulting in even heat distribution throughout the entire basket. “TurboStar achieves the most optimal airflow so food cooks 50% more evenly”
The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes- every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.
The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.
