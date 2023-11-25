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  • Designed to last
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5000 SeriesKettle in Black & Copper

HD9352/31

3.8

| (8) Reviews

Designed to last

Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

See all benefits

Full stainless steel with extra-large lid opening

Designed to last

  • Simple to fill, use and clean

  • Fast, safe boiling

Stainless steel design

Stainless steel design

Durable full-metal design in food-grade brushed stainless steel for long, reliable use.

Flat heating element for fast boiling

Flat heating element for fast boiling

A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Multi safety system against boil-dry

Multi safety system against boil-dry

Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when the water is ready

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

8

Reviews

3
2

25/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Lovely pour no drips !

This kettle has and incredible pour once you have tried it out you won’t want to go back to any other . Now about to buy one for a Christmas present !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

21/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

Love all my Phillips product. Take bit longer to boil but does the job

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

27/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Well designed kettle

This kettle is well designed and aesthetically pleasing. It pours well as it has a good sized spout with matching filter to match. Many kettles on the market have spouts and filters that are to restrictive when pouring water out. The switch with its illuminated blue light when the kettle is boiling water is a helpful indicator. The kettle is easy to fill and has level gauge which allows the level of water in the kettle to be seen and also has handy quantity markings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

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