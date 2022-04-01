HD9280/91
Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the HomeID App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your couch, the App will tell you once your meal is done!See all benefits
Find hundreds* of tasty meals that you can cook with your Airfryer, paired with the HomeID App. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get. You can easily download our HomeID App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and then pair it to your Airfryer.
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.
Unleash your inner chef and dare to cook a variety of meals that are tasty and healthy. The HomeID App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.
Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your couch. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.
Voice control enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.
The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.
Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.
Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.
