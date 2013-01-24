Home
Aluminium Collection Steamer

HD9160/00
  Discover fuller flavours
    Aluminium Collection Steamer

    HD9160/00

    Discover fuller flavours

    It’s all about flavour with this handsome state-of-the-art aluminium steamer. Packed with gourmet features like Gentle Steam, Flavour Booster+ and Turbo Start, it brings out the natural full flavour of your food like never before.

    It’s all about flavour with this handsome state-of-the-art aluminium steamer. Packed with gourmet features like Gentle Steam, Flavour Booster+ and Turbo Start, it brings out the natural full flavour of your food like never before.

    It’s all about flavour with this handsome state-of-the-art aluminium steamer. Packed with gourmet features like Gentle Steam, Flavour Booster+ and Turbo Start, it brings out the natural full flavour of your food like never before.

    It’s all about flavour with this handsome state-of-the-art aluminium steamer. Packed with gourmet features like Gentle Steam, Flavour Booster+ and Turbo Start, it brings out the natural full flavour of your food like never before.

      Delicious fish at 80°C with Gentle Steam

      • 9 L 2000 W
      • Gentle Steam
      Gentle Steam maintains the delicate texture of fish

      Gentle Steam maintains the delicate texture of fish

      Fish is the most delicate of foods, and easily overcooked by the high temperature of steam cooking. Not any longer. The Philips aluminium steamer has an all-new Gentle Steam function that thoroughly steams at a gentle temperature of 80°C, the ideal cooking heat for delicate fish. Cooking softly but surely, Gentle Steam perfectly preserves the natural taste and texture of delicate fish for full flavour and fabulous appearance every time.

      Flavour Booster+ seasons food with liquids, herbs & spices

      Flavour Booster+ seasons food with liquids, herbs & spices

      Flavour Booster+ gently seasons your food with the mouth-watering flavours of your preferred herbs and spices, as well as delicious liquids like wine, bouillon, lemon juice and soy sauce. Simply place your favourite flavours into the booster, and let the natural process of steam release their delicate aromas, gently infusing your food with pure deliciousness.

      Turbo start cooks faster & keeps more nutrition in the food

      Turbo start cooks faster & keeps more nutrition in the food

      Turbo start helps you to reach you perfect steaming temperature within seconds and therefore keeps more nutrition in the food.

      Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Steaming is a delicate art, which is why the Philips Steamer has a wide range of preset timings that automatically shut off the steam once the ideal steaming time is reached. That will help you to cook a huge variety of foods – including rice, eggs, vegetables, chicken and fish – achieving perfect results that retain all the flavour and vitamins.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      External water inlet

      External water inlet

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

      Removable bottoms to steam larger pieces of food

      Removable bottoms to steam larger pieces of food

      Need to steam a large piece of food, like a whole chicken, or any dish that's too big for a single steaming compartment? Simply unclip the bottom of each basket to create a large single space. The steamer will do the rest for you, steaming thoroughly and consistently from top to bottom.

      Bowl for cooking fish, rice and more in juices or sauce

      Bowl for cooking fish, rice and more in juices or sauce

      Foods like fish and rice always taste good when steamed in a cooking sauce, stock or their own juices. That's why the aluminium steamer comes with a matching bowl that makes it easy to cook these foods in a tasty sauce of their own for fuller flavour food.

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

      Recipe booklet

      Recipe booklet

      Recipe booklet packed with expert tips and tasty treats.

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        340 x 210 x 435 mm
        Weight appliance
        3.33 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity (max)
        2.6/ 2.8/ 3.2 L
        Capacity water tank
        1.4 L
        Power
        2000 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        100 cm

      • General specifications

        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes
        Rice/soup/food container
        1.1 L

      • Design specifications

        Material
        Aluminium and plastic
        Color(s)
        Dark grey

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

