Daily Collection

Steamer

HD9125/01
1 Awards
    Pure taste of steamed food

    Steam with perfect settings for every meal. See all benefits

      With Aroma infuser

      • 9 L, 900 W
      • Manual timer
      • Aroma Infuser, soup/rice bowl
      • Plastic, white/beige
      Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

      Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

      The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      Egg rack

      Egg rack

      Fits 6 eggs per basket.

      Easy to fill with water

      Easy to fill with water

      Easily refill the reservoir while in use.

      Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

      Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

      Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      Steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      Anti drip lid

      Anti drip lid

      Parts are dishwasher safe

      Parts are dishwasher safe

      Stackable baskets for easy storage

      Stackable baskets for easy storage

      3 baskets to steam several ingredients at once

      3 baskets to steam different ingredients at the same time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material
        Plastic
        Color(s)
        White and beige

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes
        Rice/soup/food bowl
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3  pcs
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        80  cm
        Capacity (max)
        2.6 + 2.9 + 4.1  L
        Capacity water tank
        1  L

