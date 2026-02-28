2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9120/56
Discover fuller flavours
This steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be.
9 L 900 W
Manual timer
The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut off.
Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.
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