2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8944/01
Multi-beverage, multi-user
With the Saeco Xelsis coffee machine every family member can enjoy his or her favorite coffee. Thanks to the unique multi-user function up to 6 personal user profiles can be created and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalized
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
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