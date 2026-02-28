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2 year warranty

  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user
  • Multi-beverage, multi-user

Discontinued

Philips Saeco XelsisSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8944/01

Multi-beverage, multi-user

With the Saeco Xelsis coffee machine every family member can enjoy his or her favorite coffee. Thanks to the unique multi-user function up to 6 personal user profiles can be created and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalized

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with full automated dual cleaning milk carafe

Multi-beverage, multi-user

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

Technical Specifications

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