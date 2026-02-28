2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8856/08
Perfect, hot, clean.
The Exprelia is always ready to serve your favorite coffee specialty. What ever you'd like, it's done with a touch of a button, thanks to immediate beverage selection interface - and instantly prepared thanks to the machine's double boiler.
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
5 step adjustable grinder
The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
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