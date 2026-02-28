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2 year warranty

  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.

Discontinued

Philips Saeco ExpreliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8856/08

Perfect, hot, clean.

The Exprelia is always ready to serve your favorite coffee specialty. What ever you'd like, it's done with a touch of a button, thanks to immediate beverage selection interface - and instantly prepared thanks to the machine's double boiler.

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That's the premium milk froth experience

Perfect, hot, clean.

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

Technical Specifications

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