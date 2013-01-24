Home
Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8751/11
Saeco
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino One touch Espresso and Cappuccino One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
    Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, Espresso or hot water: everything is possible.

      One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

      With ceramic coffee bean grinders for better taste

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

      Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

      The Classic Milk Frother is for those who love to assume the role of master craftsman, and it’s just easy. Within seconds you can create a rich, silky layer of foam - the crowning glory of your coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1900 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256x440x340 mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        300 g
        Weight of product
        8.9 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        256 x 440 x 340 mm
        Waste container capacity
        10 servings
        Weight
        8 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.5 L
        Capacity waste container
        10 servings
        Max. cup height
        130 mm
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Capacity bean container
        300 g
        Voltage
        230 V
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Water boilers
        1
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material panarello
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of spout
        Plastic
        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        Coffee strength settings
        3
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Grinder settings
        5
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable spout
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Display
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Automatic stand-by
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Type of display
        LCD
        One touch variety
        3
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Special functions
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Steam option
        • Hot water option
        • Pre-brewing
        • Manual milk frother Pannarello
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        • Optional Brita water filter
        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler

      • Service

        1-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Materials and finishing
        Plastic
        Color
        Black
        Colour
        Black

      • Technical data

        Power
        1900 W
        Pump Pressure
        15 bar

      • Logistic data

        Pallet weight (EU)
        190 kg
        Pallet number of pieces
        20
        Pallet size
        80x196,4x120 cm

      • Water tank

        Water tank capacity
        1,5 L

