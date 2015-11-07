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  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day

Discontinued

Philips Saeco PoemiaManual Espresso machine

HD8325/01

2.5

| (2) Reviews

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

See all benefits

With pressurized crema filter

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

  • Class

Pressurized Crema filter holder

Pressurized Crema filter holder

This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

15 bar pump

15 bar pump

High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

07/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I have this product for years and I love it!

I don't usually write reviews on the web, but when I saw the only review making such injustice for this product - I had to counter it. I have had the Saeco HD8325 for several years now and I love it! I just can't see what the other lady here is complaining about. Yes, you have to use some force to remove the brewing head - but this is what makes it a good machine - it got a perfect seal when the brewing head is screwed in. Also, it's fully metal one, nice and sturdy. And No, No excessive force is required and the ladies can handle it as well, not as she described it. it's fast and easy to handle. you fill water, put the water tank in (make sure it clicks into place!), put some ground coffee into the brewing head (or use the pod filter instead), screw it in and turn on the machine. once the red light is on - put the cup, turn the (only!) knob to the left - and espresso is poring. If you want extra crema just slightly turn the handle of the brewing head a bit to the right. frothing takes a little practice, but seriously. Once you get a good jag, it's just sticking the steam wand in, heating the milk and pulling it up and down gently. that's it. You don't have to be a genius. it's easy to clean and it looks like the day I bought it. It's a great machine for coffee lovers who aren't totally lazy. it makes great coffee and it doesn't take a lot of space on your counter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

14/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very user unfriendly!

This looked a great coffee machine at a great price. Sadly it is so user unfriendly I am considering binning it and going back to my tassimo! Where can I start. I have had to put it on a wooden block so that a jug/cup can be placed under the frother - even then the chances are I will spill the milk when trying to extract it. The espresso part isn't automatic so you have no idea when to stop it. The handle of the espresso part is so hard to pull round in the right position, it would never be suitable for anyone at less than full strength. I can run half marathons but I struggle with that! The drip tray is wobbly and the silver part just rattles around. The lid on top doesn't securely fit so it basically just laid on top. If you can get over all of the above (i.e. spilling your milk and having the strength of 10 men to put the coffee handle in) it makes a nice cup of coffee.

This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

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