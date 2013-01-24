Home
Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

HD8325/01
Saeco
    Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

    HD8325/01

    Authentic Italian Espresso every day

    The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

    The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

    The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

    The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

      With pressurized crema filter

      Pressurized Crema filter holder

      This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.

      Suitable for ground coffee and pads

      For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

      15 bar pump

      High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted

      Long lasting premium materials

      Saeco Manual Espresso machine features high quality and durable housing material.

      Cup warmer

      This feature allows you to not only store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema

      Ergonomic in day by day operations

      Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        200 x 265 x 297 mm
        Maximum cup height
        75 mm
        Weight
        4 kg
        Water tank capacity
        1.25 L
      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        80 cm
        Boiler material
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Power
        950 W
        Supported coffee types
        • Coffee pods
        • Ground coffee
        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Country of origin
        • Designed in Italy
        • Made in China

      • Features

        Simultaneous brewing
        Yes
        Cupholder
        Yes
        Suitable for pods
        Yes
        Brita Filter compatible
        Optionable
        Pannarello
        Stainless Steel
        Hot water / Steam Nozzle
        Yes
        Interface
        Rotary Switch
        Filterholder
        Pressurized "Crema"

      • Design

        Materials and finishing
        ABS and Steel
        Colour
        Black and Chrome

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical data

      • Water tank

      • Logistic data

        Pallet weight (EU)
        235 kg
        Pallet number of pieces
        40
        Pallet size
        80,0 x 120,0 x 205,0 cm

