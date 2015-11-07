I don't usually write reviews on the web, but when I saw the only review making such injustice for this product - I had to counter it. I have had the Saeco HD8325 for several years now and I love it! I just can't see what the other lady here is complaining about. Yes, you have to use some force to remove the brewing head - but this is what makes it a good machine - it got a perfect seal when the brewing head is screwed in. Also, it's fully metal one, nice and sturdy. And No, No excessive force is required and the ladies can handle it as well, not as she described it. it's fast and easy to handle. you fill water, put the water tank in (make sure it clicks into place!), put some ground coffee into the brewing head (or use the pod filter instead), screw it in and turn on the machine. once the red light is on - put the cup, turn the (only!) knob to the left - and espresso is poring. If you want extra crema just slightly turn the handle of the brewing head a bit to the right. frothing takes a little practice, but seriously. Once you get a good jag, it's just sticking the steam wand in, heating the milk and pulling it up and down gently. that's it. You don't have to be a genius. it's easy to clean and it looks like the day I bought it. It's a great machine for coffee lovers who aren't totally lazy. it makes great coffee and it doesn't take a lot of space on your counter.