2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7880/81
Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with the small and easy to use award winning SENSEO® Up coffee pod machine. Its most compact design ever offers strong short or mild long coffee at only the touch of a button
Compact size
Strength Select
Direct start
Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.
Your SENSEO® coffee machine switches off automatically right after brewing, allowing you to save energy.
The direct start function allows you to turn on your SENSEO® coffee machine and brew your coffee at only one touch of a button.
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