SENSEO® Up Coffee pod machine

HD7880/81
SENSEO®
    -{discount-value}

    Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button

    Enrich your coffee moments with the small and easy to use award winning SENSEO® Up coffee pod machine. Its most compact design ever offers strong short or mild long coffee at only the touch of a button

      Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button

      With the most compact SENSEO® ever

      • Compact size
      • Strength Select
      • Direct start
      Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

      Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

      Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.

      Direct auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      Direct auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      Your SENSEO® coffee machine switches off automatically right after brewing, allowing you to save energy.

      Direct start to switch on and brew coffee at only one touch

      Direct start to switch on and brew coffee at only one touch

      The direct start function allows you to turn on your SENSEO® coffee machine and brew your coffee at only one touch of a button.

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

      Removable drip tray to fit your favorite cup

      Removable drip tray to fit your favorite cup

      By adding or removing the drip tray you can adjust your Philips SENSEO® coffeemaker to the size of your favorite cup or mug.

      The decalcifying light reminds you when to descale

      The decalcifying light reminds you when to descale

      The SENSEO® coffee maker reminds you when to descale. Descale with SENSEO® Descale every 3 months to keep your appliance lime scale free; ensuring: maximal in-cup volume; perfect coffee temperature, and; the appliance's durability. Do not use vinegar, since it might damage your SENSEO® appliance and affects the coffee taste.

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      Tested &gt;10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Tested >10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability

      Compact and chic design to fit your personal style

      Compact and chic design to fit your personal style

      This ultra chic new coffee machine is the most compact model of the whole SENSEO® range and has been designed to perfectly fit into your kitchen space.

      Unique brewing system for optimal taste and temperature

      At SENSEO® we know how to get the best out of the coffee bean to make great tasting single serve coffee. The operation of the SENSEO® system is simple and brilliant. Water is pumped from the boiler to the coffee pad. The hot water releases the aroma from the pad and gives a perfect cup of coffee. SENSEO® always offers you quality that you can taste.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1450 W
        Made of recycled materials
        90% (paperwork and packaging)
        Power consumption stand-by
        0.22 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        165 x 270 x 390 mm
        Weight of product
        2.26 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        107 x 352 x 226 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Brewing time one cup
        30 s
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1 L
        Max. cup height
        150 mm
        Pump pressure
        1 bar
        Water boilers
        1

      • Finishing

        Material boiler
        Metal & glass-filled polyamide
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material drip tray
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of spout
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Cups at the same time
        1
        Suitable for
        SENSEO® Coffee pods
        Coffee strength settings
        2
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Descale indicator
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Memo function strength
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Brew stop
        • Direct start
        • Easy-open water tank
        • Empty water tank indication
        Coffee drinks
        Cafè Créme

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Monza Red

