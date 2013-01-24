Home
SENSEO® Viva Café Plus Coffee pod machine

HD7828/11
SENSEO®
    With the SENSEO® Viva Café machine you can simply choose between two recipes: strong short or mild long due to strength select function. With the adjustable spout and direct start you can enjoy the ultimate convenience.

    With the SENSEO® Viva Café machine you can simply choose between two recipes: strong short or mild long due to strength select function. With the adjustable spout and direct start you can enjoy the ultimate convenience.

    Brew your SENSEO® coffee the way you like it

    With the SENSEO® Viva Café machine you can simply choose between two recipes: strong short or mild long due to strength select function. With the adjustable spout and direct start you can enjoy the ultimate convenience.

      Brew your SENSEO® coffee the way you like it

      Select the coffee strength strong short, mild long

      • Adjustable metal spout
      • Champagne
      • Strength select function
      • Direct start
      Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

      Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

      Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      The decalcifying light reminds you when to descale

      The decalcifying light reminds you when to descale

      The SENSEO® coffee maker reminds you when to descale. Descale with SENSEO® Descale every 3 months to keep your appliance lime scale free; ensuring: maximal in-cup volume; perfect coffee temperature, and; the appliance's durability. Do not use vinegar, since it might damage your SENSEO® appliance and affects the coffee taste.

      Adjust the coffee spout to fit your favorite cup or mug

      Adjust the coffee spout to fit your favorite cup or mug

      Adjust the spout's position to fit your favorite cup or mug

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.

      Tested &gt;10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Tested >10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability

      Direct Start makes your coffee when the machine is heated up

      When pressing the 1 or 2 cup button, while the appliance is heating-up, SENSEO® automatically starts brewing your delicious SENSEO® coffee.

      Unique brewing system for optimal taste and temperature

      At SENSEO® we know how to get the best out of the coffee bean to make great tasting single serve coffee. The operation of the SENSEO® system is simple and brilliant. Water is pumped from the boiler to the coffee pad. The hot water releases the aroma from the pad and gives a perfect cup of coffee. SENSEO® always offers you quality that you can taste.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Made of recycled materials
        90% (paperwork and packaging)
        Power consumption brewing
        1450 W
        Power consumption stand-by
        0.36 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.4 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        190 x 300 x 340 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        232 x 370 x 380 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        0.9 L
        Brewing time two cups
        &lt;60 s
        Max. cup height
        100 - 120 mm
        Pump pressure
        1 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 6 cups
        Water boilers
        1
        Brewing time one cup
        30 s
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material boiler
        Metal & glass-filled polyamide
        Material of spout
        Stainless steel
        Material drip tray
        Metal

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Memo function cup volume
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        Coffee strength settings
        2
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Direct start
        • Brew stop
        • Removable spout
        • Removable water tank
        • Automatic shut-off
        Suitable for
        SENSEO® Coffee pods
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Descale indicator
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Coffee drinks
        Cafè Créme

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Champagne

