Brew your SENSEO® coffee the way you like it
With the SENSEO® Viva Café machine you can simply choose between two recipes: strong short or mild long due to strength select function. With the adjustable spout and direct start you can enjoy the ultimate convenience.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brew your SENSEO® coffee the way you like it
With the SENSEO® Viva Café machine you can simply choose between two recipes: strong short or mild long due to strength select function. With the adjustable spout and direct start you can enjoy the ultimate convenience.
Brew your SENSEO® coffee the way you like it
With the SENSEO® Viva Café machine you can simply choose between two recipes: strong short or mild long due to strength select function. With the adjustable spout and direct start you can enjoy the ultimate convenience.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brew your SENSEO® coffee the way you like it
With the SENSEO® Viva Café machine you can simply choose between two recipes: strong short or mild long due to strength select function. With the adjustable spout and direct start you can enjoy the ultimate convenience.
Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.
The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.
The SENSEO® coffee maker reminds you when to descale. Descale with SENSEO® Descale every 3 months to keep your appliance lime scale free; ensuring: maximal in-cup volume; perfect coffee temperature, and; the appliance's durability. Do not use vinegar, since it might damage your SENSEO® appliance and affects the coffee taste.
Adjust the spout's position to fit your favorite cup or mug
SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.
Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.
The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.
Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability
When pressing the 1 or 2 cup button, while the appliance is heating-up, SENSEO® automatically starts brewing your delicious SENSEO® coffee.
At SENSEO® we know how to get the best out of the coffee bean to make great tasting single serve coffee. The operation of the SENSEO® system is simple and brilliant. Water is pumped from the boiler to the coffee pad. The hot water releases the aroma from the pad and gives a perfect cup of coffee. SENSEO® always offers you quality that you can taste.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Design