Delicious coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience
Delicious coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience
This SENSEO® coffee maker allows manual brew stop to stop the brewing cycle whenever you want.
The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.
With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.
SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.
Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.
The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.
Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability
The SENSEO® Original has improved 1st cup temperature to give you a perfect cup of coffee.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Design