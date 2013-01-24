Home
SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

HD7817/91
SENSEO®
  • Delicious coffee at the touch of a button Delicious coffee at the touch of a button Delicious coffee at the touch of a button
    SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

    HD7817/91

    Delicious coffee at the touch of a button

    Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience

      Delicious coffee at the touch of a button

      1 or 2 cups at a time with the perfect temperature

      • Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® machine
      Brew stop feature to manually control brewing volume

      Brew stop feature to manually control brewing volume

      This SENSEO® coffee maker allows manual brew stop to stop the brewing cycle whenever you want.

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.

      Tested &gt;10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Tested >10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability

      Improved coffee temperature in the first cup

      The SENSEO® Original has improved 1st cup temperature to give you a perfect cup of coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Made of recycled materials
        90% (paperwork and packaging)
        Power consumption stand-by
        0.26 W
        Power consumption brewing
        1450 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland and Romania

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        1.70 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.3 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        230 x 392 x 365 mm
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        213 x 315 x 330 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        0.7 L
        Max. cup height
        100 mm
        Brewing time two cups
        &lt;60 s
        Pump pressure
        1 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Water boilers
        1
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Brewing time one cup
        30 s

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material boiler
        Metal & glass-filled polyamide
        Material of spout
        Plastic
        Material drip tray
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Brew stop
        • Automatic shut-off
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Suitable for
        SENSEO® Coffee pods
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Coffee drinks
        Cafè Créme

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Deep red

