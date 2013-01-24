Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Original Coffee pod machine

HD7817/61
  • Delicious coffee at the touch of a button Delicious coffee at the touch of a button Delicious coffee at the touch of a button
    -{discount-value}

    Original Coffee pod machine

    HD7817/61

    Delicious coffee at the touch of a button

    Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Original Coffee pod machine

    Delicious coffee at the touch of a button

    Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience

    Delicious coffee at the touch of a button

    Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Original Coffee pod machine

    Delicious coffee at the touch of a button

    Enrich your coffee moments with SENSEO® Original, the Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® coffee machine. Now better than before in-cup quality, flexibility to adjust volume while ensuring reliability and convenience

    Similar products

    See all SENSEO® coffee machines

      Delicious coffee at the touch of a button

      1 or 2 cups at a time with the perfect temperature

      • Nr. 1 sold SENSEO® machine
      • Raven black
      Brew stop feature to manually control brewing volume

      Brew stop feature to manually control brewing volume

      This SENSEO® coffee maker allows manual brew stop to stop the brewing cycle whenever you want.

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

      Vast variety of SENSEO® coffee blends and flavors

      Vast variety of SENSEO® coffee blends and flavors

      SENSEO® has a vast variety of different coffee blends and flavors. Each blend has its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.

      Tested &gt;10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Tested >10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability

      Improved coffee temperature in the first cup

      The SENSEO® Original has improved 1st cup temperature to give you a perfect cup of coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Made of recycled materials
        90% (paperwork and packaging)
        Sustainability certification
        Green tick
        Power consumption brewing
        1450 W
        Power consumption stand-by
        0.26 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland and Romania

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        2.3 kg
        Weight of product
        1.70 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        230 x 392 x 365 mm
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        213 x 315 x 330 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        0.7 L
        Brewing time two cups
        &lt;60 s
        Max. cup height
        100 mm
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Brewing time one cup
        30 s
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Water boilers
        1
        Pump pressure
        1 bar

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material boiler
        Metal & glass-filled polyamide
        Material of spout
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material drip tray
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Cups at the same time
        2
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Brew stop
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Removable drip-tray
        Suitable for
        SENSEO® Coffee pods
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Coffee drinks
        Cafè Créme

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Raven black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand