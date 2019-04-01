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2 year warranty

  • Simply enjoy your coffee
  • Simply enjoy your coffee
  • Simply enjoy your coffee
  • Simply enjoy your coffee

Discontinued

SENSEO® OriginalCoffee pod machine

HD7810/91

4

| (4) Reviews

Simply enjoy your coffee

Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.

See all benefits

with the SENSEO® Original coffee pod machine

Simply enjoy your coffee

  • 2 coffees in one go

  • Dark Red

The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

Your SENSEO® coffee machine automatically switches off after 60 minutes, allowing you to save energy.

Coffee at the touch of a button

Coffee at the touch of a button

With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

01/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Senseo number 6

This is the sixth Senseo machine I have bought. They seem to have obsolescence built in and stop working after 2-3 years. The quadrantes being the worst of all. As a new machine it works exceptionally well. The 2 large cup reservoir is a bit of a drawback. The strength control is a bonus. Once this one dies on me I am done with Senseo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

26/11/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant machine

I have had this machine for years! It's just brilliant, I use pods if I fancy cappuccino or latte or with a coffee duck I can have my own favourite coffee. After a lot of use, the valve at the bottom of the reservoir has just started to leak - just a drip- so I'm going to buy another tank. If my machine failed, I would definitely buy another to replace it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

11/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great machine

I have had this machine for more than five years, and it has never failed (touch wood). It may be down to our water in the highlands of Scotland. The only down side is I have to buy the coffee pods on line.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

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