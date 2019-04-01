2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7810/91
Simply enjoy your coffee
Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.
2 coffees in one go
Dark Red
Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.
Your SENSEO® coffee machine automatically switches off after 60 minutes, allowing you to save energy.
With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Duchy27
01/04/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Senseo number 6
This is the sixth Senseo machine I have bought. They seem to have obsolescence built in and stop working after 2-3 years. The quadrantes being the worst of all. As a new machine it works exceptionally well. The 2 large cup reservoir is a bit of a drawback. The strength control is a bonus. Once this one dies on me I am done with Senseo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine
Hespie
26/11/2016
United Kingdom
Brilliant machine
I have had this machine for years! It's just brilliant, I use pods if I fancy cappuccino or latte or with a coffee duck I can have my own favourite coffee. After a lot of use, the valve at the bottom of the reservoir has just started to leak - just a drip- so I'm going to buy another tank. If my machine failed, I would definitely buy another to replace it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine
Fortrose mac
11/02/2021
United Kingdom
Great machine
I have had this machine for more than five years, and it has never failed (touch wood). It may be down to our water in the highlands of Scotland. The only down side is I have to buy the coffee pods on line.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine