Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

HD7810/61
SENSEO®
  • Simply enjoy your coffee Simply enjoy your coffee Simply enjoy your coffee
    -{discount-value}

    SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

    HD7810/61

    Simply enjoy your coffee

    Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

    Simply enjoy your coffee

    Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.

    Simply enjoy your coffee

    Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

    Simply enjoy your coffee

    Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.

    Similar products

    See all SENSEO® coffee machines

      Simply enjoy your coffee

      with the SENSEO® Original coffee pod machine

      • 2 coffees in one go
      • Raven black
      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

      60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

      60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

      Your SENSEO® coffee machine automatically switches off after 60 minutes, allowing you to save energy.

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        2 cups at the same time
        yes
        Empty tank indication
        yes
        Automatic shut off time
        60 min

      • Sustainability

        Sustainability certification
        Green tick
        Made of recycled materials
        90% (paperwork and packaging)
        Energy consumption
        • 0.26 W (on stand-by)
        • 1450 W (while brewing)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (LxDxH)
        229 x 395 x 375 mm
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        210 x 310 x 380 mm
        Maximum cup height
        100 mm
        Water tank capacity
        0.75 L
        Product weight
        2 kg
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        Up to 5 cups

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher proof parts
        yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1450 W
        Water pressure in pump
        1 bar (filter coffee & crema)
        Supported coffee types
        SENSEO® coffee pods
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz
        Country of origin
        • Made in Poland
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Water tank capacity
        6 cups / 0.7L
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Cord length
        80 cm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Raven black

      • Performance

        Brewing time 2 cups
        &lt; 60 sec
        Brewing time 1 cup
        30 sec

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand