Viva Collection Coffee maker

HD7562/41
    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug.

    Viva Collection Coffee maker

    Great coffee till the last drop

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug.

      Great coffee till the last drop

      Aroma Swirl circulates coffee for optimal blend

      • With glass jug
      • AromaSwirl
      • White & lavender
      Buffer ring for protection and stability

      Buffer ring for protection and stability

      The buffer ring around the glass jug provides protection and improved stability.

      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

      1.000 Watt

      1.000 Watt

      The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256 x 223 x 358 mm
        Packaging weight
        2.1 kg
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product weight
        1.6 kg

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000 W
        Brewing time
        &lt; 10 minute(s)
        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Country of origin
        • Made in Poland
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Cord length
        85 cm

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Design

        Color
        White & lavender

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Lavender & White

