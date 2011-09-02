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  • Flip the plate to grill your way Flip the plate to grill your way Flip the plate to grill your way

    Daily Collection Table grill

    HD6320/21

    Flip the plate to grill your way

    Philips table grill with duo plate. The smooth surface is ideal for gently cooking food like vegetables, fish and shrimp; ribbed surface for grilling pieces of meat like steak, hamburgers or sausages with irresistible grilling stripes.

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    Daily Collection Table grill

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    Flip the plate to grill your way

    Duo grill: smooth and ribbed plates

    • 1500 W
    • Duo Plate: Ribbed/Smooth plate
    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food

    Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

    Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe plate, which is detachable, enables easy cleaning

    Duo plate to choose smooth or ribbed grilling

    Duo plate to choose smooth or ribbed grilling

    The duo plate is reversible and therefore lets you cook with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so that you can enjoy your food exactly the way you like. The smooth plate is suitable for cooking small pieces of food. The ribbed surfaces create that irresistible flame-grilled effect on your pieces of meat.

    Integrated grease tray to collect the excess fat

    Integrated grease tray to collect the excess fat

    Excess grease is drained to dishwasher safe grease tray

    Non-stick plate to grill without adding any oil

    Non-stick plate to grill without adding any oil

    Non-stick surfaces allow you to cook without any added oil, so you only taste the flavour of food

    Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

    Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

    Sloped grill makes the excess fat flow into grease tray therefore decreases the smell and smoke

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1500  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      3  kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      420 X 100 X 240  mm
      Grill plate dimensions
      420 x 420  mm

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black
      Materials
      Plastic

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